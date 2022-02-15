Chahal posts hilarious video on Instagram with Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL mega auction recently, on Tuesday enacted a funny reel with fellow cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav. The clip uploaded an hour ago on Instagram by Chahal has already garnered more than 8 lakh views and received over 2 lakh likes.

In the Instagram reel, Chahal is sitting on a bed and licking a lemon. He lip syncs a dialogue to which Dhawan reacts while Kuldeep Yadav just bursts into laughter. “Khattah Nimbu,” he captioned the video and tagged Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav and also Deepak Hooda for shooting the clip.

See the funny video below:

Prince Narula was among those who commented on the clip. “Yarrrrrrrrrrrr,” he wrote along with four laughing emojis.

“Miss you YUZI,” commented an Instagram user.

“Missing you in rcb but we know u will do great wherever you go,” commented another user referring to the spinner’s time with the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chahal recently joined the Rajasthan Royals from RCB after the inaugural IPL champions bought him for ₹6.5 crore in the mega auction.

What do you think about this hilarious video?