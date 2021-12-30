Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Zomato posts about their ‘biggest social media mistake’, it involves free dinner
trending

Zomato posts about their ‘biggest social media mistake’, it involves free dinner

Zomato took to Instagram to share various images to describe about the ‘biggest social media mistake’ they made this year.
Zomato shared this image on Instagram while posting about the ‘biggest social media mistake’ they made this year.(Instagram/@ zomato)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:57 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

New Year is almost here and many, on social media, are looking back at different memories of 2021, including the mistakes they have made. Zomato joined in too to share the ‘biggest social media mistake’ they made this year – and it involves a contest about free dinner. There is a chance that the post will leave you chuckling.

“Surprised that this wasn’t the biggest order in India,” they shared along with a face with tears of joy emoticon. They also shared a few images to showcase the short story of their ‘mistake.’

The first image has a text written on it that reads, “The biggest social media mistake we made this year. A short story.” The next image shows a conversation between an employee of Zomato and their boss about a free dinner contest. The few images after that show the demands of the person who won the contest. And their order included five plates of butter paneer masala, 12 tawa paratha, four tandoori paratha, among other things.

It is the final picture they shared that further added to the hilarity of the situation.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 30,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also posted laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

“Lol. This is crazy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha. Just love it,” expressed a third. “He was waiting for this exact moment his whole life,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zomato instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP