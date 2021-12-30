Zomato posts about their ‘biggest social media mistake’, it involves free dinner

New Year is almost here and many, on social media, are looking back at different memories of 2021, including the mistakes they have made. Zomato joined in too to share the ‘biggest social media mistake’ they made this year – and it involves a contest about free dinner. There is a chance that the post will leave you chuckling.

“Surprised that this wasn’t the biggest order in India,” they shared along with a face with tears of joy emoticon. They also shared a few images to showcase the short story of their ‘mistake.’

The first image has a text written on it that reads, “The biggest social media mistake we made this year. A short story.” The next image shows a conversation between an employee of Zomato and their boss about a free dinner contest. The few images after that show the demands of the person who won the contest. And their order included five plates of butter paneer masala, 12 tawa paratha, four tandoori paratha, among other things.

It is the final picture they shared that further added to the hilarity of the situation.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about a day ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 30,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many also posted laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

“Lol. This is crazy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha. Just love it,” expressed a third. “He was waiting for this exact moment his whole life,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the share?

