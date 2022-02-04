Zoo installs special feeding pole in leopard’s enclosure. Watch to know why

Philadelphia Zoo located in Pennsylvania is home to nearly 1,300 animals, many rare and endangered. They also often take to Instagram to give people a peek into the lives of those animals. Just like this recent share about a special feeding pole that they installed in the enclosure of a leopard named Kira. Along with the video, they also shared a descriptive caption explaining its necessity.

“Go, Kira, go! You're watching our Amur leopard Kira's first attempt at our new big cat feeding pole, which allows our big cats to show off their incredible hunting skills. As we introduce the feeding pole to each cat, our keepers hang the meat low to see if the cat will grab it from there. As you can see, Kira never gives up! We're so thankful to the donor who graciously funded this project, and to all who make projects like this possible,” they wrote.

The video opens to show a piece of meat hanging from a tree. Kira is seen standing on its hind legs playing with its food.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has been posted about nine hours ago. Since being posted, the video has also accumulated more than 39,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their reactions.

“Awesome tail…I bet she's a great climber!” wrote an Instagram user. “This is awesome,” posted another. “When you’re a kitty everything is to be played with!” joked a third. “She is so cleaver,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video of the leopard?

