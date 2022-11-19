Zoo shares video of 45-year-old doting orangutan ‘auntie’ who loves being silly

Are you looking for a video to make your day a bit brighter? Then here is a video of a 45-year-old orangutan who loves being silly. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the animal playing with a few younger orangutans. The video is spreading happiness and may leave you with a smile too.

The Smithsonian's National Zoo posted the video on their Instagram page. They also shared a detailed caption to praise the orangutan named Bonnie who loves enjoying her time with her nephew.

“At 45 years old, Bonnie is one of the silliest orangutans you’ll ever meet! Even though her last offspring was born more than three decades ago—our very own Kiko—her maternal instinct remains strong. She is a wonderful “auntie” and playmate for Redd, and she unabashedly dotes on him. Often, she will make a squeaking vocalization to grab his attention and signify her desire to play,” they wrote.

“Bonnie knows how to charm the primate team, too. She will make funny vocalizations, break out some dance moves or knock on doors to get keepers’ attention. Then, she lets them know she’s ready for treats! One of her favorites is diluted fruit juice, which keepers serve in a small paper cup. If this vessel yields too small a portion for her liking, Bonnie will grab one of her enrichment buckets and hold it up to the mesh, hoping for a more generous pour!” they added.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 77,000 views. The post has also gathered several comments. “I love watching this and reading about them. How precious they are. Thank you for sharing this,” wrote an Instagram user. “Just like me playing with my niece/nephews! Being an aunt is the best!,” posted another. “This is so cute!! more Bonnie content,” expressed a third.