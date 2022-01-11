Zoo spots ‘mysterious creature’ in mongoose enclosure. It turns out to be this

A post about a ‘mysterious creature’ found in the mongoose enclosure of a zoo has now turned into a source of laughter for many. After knowing what the ‘creature’ turned out to be you may end up laughing out loud.

Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo shared about the incident on their official Facebook page. They wrote that the ‘creature’ was spotted by a person visiting the zoo. “This mysterious ’creature’ was spotted by one of our guests over the weekend in the banded mongoose enclosure and had us all scratching our heads…Was it a miniature Loch Ness Monster?… A mysterious water lizard?!…We sent our zoo team to investigate and I can reassure you all that it was just a toy crocodile that someone has dropped into the pond! We breathed a little sigh of relief I can tell you…But it did give us all a laugh this grey Monday morning!” they wrote. They also posted two images.

Take a look at the share:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has gathered more than 1,200 reactions. It has also gathered some comments where people used laughing out loud emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

