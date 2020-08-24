Aamir Ali gets trolled for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, says ‘It is all about respecting each other’s beliefs’

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 18:24 IST

Actor Aamir Ali has shared a bunch of pictures from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Sunday. However, he was heavily trolled for it.

Aamir visited filmmaker Remo Dsouza’s house to celebrate the festival. He then clicked some pictures with Remo and his wife Lizelle and with the decorated Ganpati idol. “Faith, hope, wishes, love and blessings, that’s what Ganpati this year looked like! With my constants @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza #GanpatiBappaMorya #Ganpati #Ganesha #BappaMorya,” he captioned his post.

Aamir’s followers were disappointed at him for celebrating the Hindu festival. However, Aamir gave it back to the haters and replied, “For me, God is one. I may pray to Allah, a friend of mine to Ganesha and another to Jesus! It is all about respecting each other’s beliefs, embracing the learnings of various religions and spreading love, peace, and positivity! We have a deadly virus and a pandemic to fight as a world, let’s not break ourselves by fighting within.” The screenshot of the message was shared by Pinkvilla.

Aamir was recently in news after rumours of his split with wife Sanjeeda Shaikh surfaced online. However, Aamir told Hindustan Times that “All is OK”. Aamir’s last post about Sanjeeda was on her birthday in December. He wrote, “Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed.. #happybirthday”. Sanjeeda had also wished him on his birthday in September on Instagram with this message, “@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming ..i love u HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

Aamir said he was spending time in self-isolation reading books and watching shows. “It’s inspiring to see some amazing stories, especially German and Spanish shows, and there is something to take back from all other actors’ performances,” he told HT in an interview.

