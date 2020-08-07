e-paper
Aishwarya Sakhuja: I feel our mental health should come under insurance, it’s a serious concern affecting a lot of us

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja says social media is also an addiction and people are under the impression that they are connected through social media but actually that personal touch is gone.

tv Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:25 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja is presently shooting for her TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein.
Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja is presently shooting for her TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein.
         

Unlike many who consider social media a boon in difficult times like these, Aishwarya Sakhuja is more concerned about its dire sides. Calling it “social media siyappa”, the actor shares the expectation to make life look “perfect and rosy” and happy on various platforms, is taking the focus away from reality.

“We go through both good and bad times. I understand one doesn’t want to highlight unhappy times, but at least don’t make things look perfect. That’s unreal. Social media is also an addiction. People are under the impression that they’re connected through social media but actually personal touch is gone. Rather than liking a post or a photo, why not make the effort and call someone,” she says adding that times like these demands that all the more.

Given that people don’t really know much about what’s happening in each other’s lives, is also affecting their mental health, leading to loneliness and depression. And that’s happening even more during this crisis with people losing their jobs, being scared to step out given the virus scare.

 

“I feel our mental health should come under insurance. It’s a serious concern affecting a lot of us. Also, there are stigmas attached to it. People are judged if they’re suffering from depression, visiting therapist for help,” she adds.

Sakhuja shares going through similar phases in life when she was diagnosed with diabetes, tuberculosis and facial paralysis. Since that experience, her patience level has reduced.

“The biggest facade is that in this industry, everyone is living a perfect life. We also go through difficulties. I believe in speaking my mind, there’s no point in hiding the truth. My father and even Rohit [Nag; husband] would tell me to not be outspoken about my personal life because people would misunderstand me more than understanding the real situation,” she opines.

Praising actors such as Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker for being vocal about their battle with depression, Sakhuja says, “Life is too short to waste time thinking what people would say. Instead, let’s stay in touch, be considerate to each other. Staying strong and happy is important. You can’t avoid problems but don’t let them affect you either. So, talk about your feelings openly without the fear of getting judged.”

