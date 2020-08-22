Aishwarya Sakhuja: If someone wants to stay home and not shoot, I won’t encourage them by saying ‘I feel safe’

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:15 IST

Even as many people are still wary about stepping out amid the Covid-19 crisis, actor Aishwarya Sakhuja is already back on to the set and resumed work sometime back. However, she isn’t the one who’ll advise someone to start work like she has.

“It’s a very personal choice, I’ve made. I completely respect those people who’re staying put at home, I think they’re being very responsible. I’m not calling myself irresponsible either. I need to make sure I’m maintained during these times. It’s a very subjective call to take. I don’t think it’s the time to pass judgements,” she says.

The 33-year-old adds that it’s still not the time to indulge in recreational activities outside and one should practice precautions.

“If you’re stepping out to have a cup of coffee, you should be given one tight slap, but then if someone is stepping out to earn bread and butter and making sure the family doesn’t suffer financially, to each his own,” says Sakhuja.

Talking about the shooting experience with safety guidelines and social distancing norms in place, the actor says the process itself has been tough and a struggle, and she has consciously not have had any conversation with her fraternity friends about it.

“Ever since we started shooting, things have been different. We’ve been working with one third capacity, and doing 7am to 7pm shifts according to the guidelines. We try to make the best, and we’re literally struggling every day. I’ve not been talking to actors, and don’t want to, at any point, encourage them to start shooting. If they’ve taken the call to sit at home and not step out, I don’t want to encourage by saying ‘I feel safe, it’s all okay’. You never know what can happen to anybody,” explains Sakhuja.

