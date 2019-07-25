Anita Hassanandani to make Bollywood comeback with Tusshar Kapoor for Maarich: report

Actor Anita Hassanandani, who is currently participating in Nach Baliye 9, may soon make her Bollywood comeback with another thriller opposite Tusshar Kapoor, reports suggest.

A Pinkvilla report claimed Anita has been roped in for Dhruv’s directorial debut Maarich - a murder mystery. Dhruv Tusshar earlier said, “It’s a gripping contemporary murder-mystery and I am playing the lead. The name Maarich (the golden deer in Ramayana) is symbolic with deep-rooted meaning, which the audience will realise once they see the film.”

“Anita who has shared screen space with Tusshar Kapoor in Kucch Toh Hai and Yeh Dil in 2003 is reuniting with him yet again for a thriller. The movie goes on floors next month mostly and Anita will be playing a very pivotal role in it. Though details of her character are not out, the actress will be seen in a never seen before avatar,” it quoted a source as saying.

Talking about the film, Tusshar recently told IANS, “From August I am starting a film that is tentatively titled Marich, with a new director and it is a solo hero film.”

Anita will be seen with her husband Rohit onscreen for the first time in Nach Baliye. Talking about their relationship, she told Hindustan Times, “The beautiful thing about our relationship is that we are best friends. I can talk to him about anything. He is so hot and good looking that there are days when I feel insecure (laughs) and there are days when he feels jealous. But the beauty is that we comfort the other person and give assurance. Whenever we feel any kind of insecurity, we talk it out and sort things.With trust and honesty, you get the comfort of being yourself and honest. And both of us give each other enough time and space.”

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:43 IST