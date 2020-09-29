Anup Soni says Balika Vadhu team will offer help to director Ram Vriksha Gaur, who has been forced to sell vegetables

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 14:47 IST

After it was reported that one-time Balika Vadhu director Ram Vriksha Gaur was selling vegetables to make ends meet, actor Anup Soni has said that the show’s team has heard of his predicament, and is getting in touch with him.

Responding to a news report about Ram Vriksha Gaur, Anup wrote in a tweet, “It’s sad... Our Balika vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help...”

Our Balika vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help...🙏 — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 28, 2020

Ram had gone to his native Azamgarh to work on a film project, which was stalled due to the coronavirus lockdown. “This work is not new to me, this is my family business. This is what I used to do before moving to Mumbai. Work is not small or big. I’m happy. If the situation improves in Mumbai, I will return again to the same world,” he told Live Hindustan.

The director said that he used to earn between Rs 60000 and Rs 150000 lakh in Mumbai, where he has a house. He has also worked on shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Sujata, and has worked as assistant director on films featuring Randeep Hooda, Suniel Shetty, Yashpal Sharma,, Rajpal Yadav and Milind Gunaji.

Last year, a similar story of actor Savi Sidhu, who was working as a watchman, came to light. After his story was reported by Film Companion, several industry names such as Rajkummar Rao and Anurag Kashyap, who had cast him in Paanch, Black Friday and Gulaal, came forward with support. Savi recently appeared in the 2020 Netflix film Maska.

