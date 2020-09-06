e-paper
Balraj Syal marries singer Deepti Tuli in a hush-hush wedding, see pics

Balraj Syal marries singer Deepti Tuli in a hush-hush wedding, see pics

Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Balraj Syal has married singer Deepti Tuli in a private ceremony in Jalandhar. The wedding took place in August in the presence of just 30 guests.

Sep 06, 2020 16:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli's wedding was a private affair.
Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli’s wedding was a private affair.
         

Actor and comedian Balraj Syal has married singer Deepti Tuli in a private ceremony. The wedding took place on August 7 in Jalandhar but it is only now that he has spoken about it publicly.

Given the constraints of social distancing, the wedding took place in the presence of just 30 people. The couple is planning a wedding reception at a later date so that they can party with all their friends.

 

💓 @deeptitulimusic 📷 @sonuphotozphotography

❤️

The actor, who also appeared on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, revealed that he and Dipti met in July last years during a shooting in Chandigarh. Speaking to Times of India, he said he was anchoring a show where she was also performing. “I went to shoot for Fear Factor: ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and kept texting her, but didn’t get a desired response. It was during my trip to Turkey and Greece that we started having long conversations. I met her a couple of times after I returned, and proposed marriage to her on my birthday (January 26), during a getaway in Goa. She was taken by surprise and didn’t respond immediately,” he said in the interview.

It was after the wedding-based reality show ended that their families met each other and the wedding was finalised. “During the initial months of lockdown, I didn’t want to have a social wedding owing to safety concerns. Then I considered a registered marriage, but agni ke saamne phere lena zaroori tha. Finally, our parents asked us to come home once the flights resumed and our wedding date was fixed. The shaadi happened with all the rituals,” he added

