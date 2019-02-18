Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon names son following fans suggestions, calls him Miran

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Saumya Tandon, who was blessed with a baby boy last month, has finally revealed the name of her son - Miran Tandon Singh. Interestingly, Saumya had asked fans to suggest names for her son and the finalised name is one of those suggestions.



She told Times of India, “The baby’s name is Miraan Tandon Singh. The idea came from a girl who sent me a direct message on Instagram, suggesting Miran as a name. I really liked the name but I googled and found out it’s a girl’s name, which means calm. So I added one more ‘A’ and made it Miraan, which some sources say means princely in Hindi.”

Asking for suggestions, Saumya had posted a picture of her son and wrote, “My little munchkin needs a name. We have not been able to decide. Come on let your suggestions pour. Need your help. If I choose your name, my little prince will send you a gift. Hint hint: name should be unique, small and should have a great meaning.”

Saumya, who plays Anita Bhabhi in the popular serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, had became a mom in January and shared the news later on Instagram. “Woke up feeling like a magician, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones. This promises to be at fascinating ride. The big news -- I’m pregnant and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout,” she wrote while announcing her pregnancy.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 17:18 IST