Bhakharwadi: After recovery from Covid-19, crew members to donate plasma

tv

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:53 IST

TV producer JD Majethia has confirmed that unit members of his popular show Bhakharwadi, who have recovered from Covid-19 will donate plasma for the cure of the viral infection. Seven members of the crew will donate plasma to Kokilaben Hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Confirming the same, Majethia told Mumbai Mirror, “Humans know how to evolve and adapt to new situations. Boldly facing adversity and turning the same into an opportunity is our DNA.” Apart from the seven members who are all set to donate their plasma, another person on set had also tested positive for coronavirus but he died on July 21, the tabloid added. The report added that additional measures were taken when shoot resumed after the members tested positive for coronavirus. .

About resuming work days later, Majethia had told Hindustan Times, “Producers got a cut of 15-25% from broadcasters, even cast and crew have taken cuts. Now, we need to continue working to churn revenues. Out of 8,000 plus people working at various levels, the number of positive cases on sets till now has been just about four or five. People are getting infected at other work places too. So, we were prepared for such a situation. And as days are progressing, we’ve become extra cautious.”

Bhakharwadi stars Deven Bhojani, Paresh Ganatra, Akshay Kelkar and Akshita Mudgal as the lead cast. After months of no fresh episodes amid stalling of all shoot in wake of coronavirus pandemic, Bhakharwadi returned with new episodes - and a leap of seven years - in July.

About the seven-year leap, Deven had said, “The 7-year leap has been woven beautifully in the story and our viewers are bound to enjoy the changed dynamics between the characters and the light-hearted comical banter between the Gokhales and Thakkars. It has been exciting to include these new elements in my character and I look forward to Bhakharwadi coming back for our viewers after such a long halt.”

