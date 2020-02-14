Bigg Boss 13: Five reasons why Sidharth Shukla may not walk away with the winner’s crown

tv

Actor Sidharth Shukla was one of the strongest contestant on this year’s Bigg Boss. He ruled season 13 with his huge fan following after delivering hit shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

After watching him inside the Bigg Boss house for more than four months, most fans of the show were sure that he will be among the finalists. However, despite his seeming monopoly, there are still reasons the public will not vote in his favour when it counts the most.

Here are five reasons why Sidharth Shukla may not be this year’s winner:

1. His toxic relationship with Shehnaaz

And finally, here’s a video of Shehnaz Gill slapping Siddharth Shukla #BiggBoss13. Hey @ColorsTV what happened to your ‘strict’ policy about violence? What a rigged show! pic.twitter.com/v7zdfbg1O5 — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) January 7, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been in a sort of relationship for months. However, their relationship is not worthy of envy. While they kiss and cuddle ever so often, they also do not refrain from hitting and abusing each other. In one instance, Shehnaaz was caught on camera as she smacked Sidharth again and again. After taking the slaps a whole day, Sidharth finally lost patience and pinned her to the ground, threatening her. The video went viral on social media and many called him out for his abusive behaviour.

2. His friendship with Asim

Paras ne Middle class ko leke troll kiya



Sidharth ne bahut baar maa Baap pe comments kiya

Sabne Nalla chela Crybaby bulaye



Still He stayed strong & Never crossed his limit

STRONG BOY #ASIM 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/aiEnDYCQFH — ♥️Neel♥️ (@bajrangi_neel) February 12, 2020

Sidharth may call himself Asim Riaz’s friend but their relationship soured early on. He once said that Asim and his brother were mistakes of their father. “Oye, listen. Your father’s first mistake is your elder brother and then you (his second mistake). So stay away from me,” he said. Surely, this did not sit well with people either.

3. His fight with Rashmi

This is Sidharth Shukla calling Rashami Desai "thakeli" "2 take ki"

This is so so cheap n character assassination of a woman



Viral it FAST



This is ur winner material @mnysha? @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia #TaskQueenRashami pic.twitter.com/EoY5XTn5Y6 — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) January 21, 2020

Sidharth and Rashami Desai have been at loggerheads since they joined the show but their fight often took ugly turns. Sidharth once called her ‘aisi ladki’ which hurt her a lot. Even when host Salman Khan tried to cool down the situation, Sidharth stood by his words, saying that by ‘aisi ladki’ he meant ‘Rashami Desai jaisi ladki’.

4. His bad temper

Sidharth Pushed Asim Again! And which was not shown to us clearly.@BiggBoss got 150 Cameras and didnt caught the push or dont want to show to the public?#AsimRiaz isnt mad like Sidharth Who keep yelling without any reasons!@realumarriaz @TeamAsimRiaz #ForeverWithAsim pic.twitter.com/rhtDc24uo3 — Amaan Siddiqui 🌟 AsimSquad (@Amaan_VFX) December 21, 2019

Things really turned against Sidharth when he shoved Mahira Sharma and even pushed Asim during a task. He pushed Mahira while she was protecting her ladder during a task triggering a series of chaotic events. During another task, he pushed and shoved Asim and also went on to abuse him.

5. His allegations outside home

Sidharth Balika Vadhu co-star Sheetal Khandal had earlier accused him of inappropriate behaviour. “He used to pass vulgar and double meaning jokes on me. He also passed comments which I can’t even share with you. I had complained about him to one of the creative producers of the show after which he created a huge ruckus on the sets. When he arrived the next day on the sets he was yelling at the top of his voice against me. From body-shaming to passing derogatory comments he has done everything and on Bigg Boss 13 he is trying to project himself as one ‘mahaan’ (great) person,” she said.

