e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Five reasons why Sidharth Shukla may not walk away with the winner’s crown

Bigg Boss 13: Five reasons why Sidharth Shukla may not walk away with the winner’s crown

Bigg Boss 13: While Sidharth Shukla was among the strongest contestants on the show, he still may not emerge as the winner.

tv Updated: Feb 14, 2020 19:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Siddharth Shukla is among the finalists of Bigg Boss 13.
Siddharth Shukla is among the finalists of Bigg Boss 13.
         

Actor Sidharth Shukla was one of the strongest contestant on this year’s Bigg Boss. He ruled season 13 with his huge fan following after delivering hit shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

After watching him inside the Bigg Boss house for more than four months, most fans of the show were sure that he will be among the finalists. However, despite his seeming monopoly, there are still reasons the public will not vote in his favour when it counts the most.

Here are five reasons why Sidharth Shukla may not be this year’s winner:

1. His toxic relationship with Shehnaaz

 

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been in a sort of relationship for months. However, their relationship is not worthy of envy. While they kiss and cuddle ever so often, they also do not refrain from hitting and abusing each other. In one instance, Shehnaaz was caught on camera as she smacked Sidharth again and again. After taking the slaps a whole day, Sidharth finally lost patience and pinned her to the ground, threatening her. The video went viral on social media and many called him out for his abusive behaviour.

2. His friendship with Asim

 

Sidharth may call himself Asim Riaz’s friend but their relationship soured early on. He once said that Asim and his brother were mistakes of their father. “Oye, listen. Your father’s first mistake is your elder brother and then you (his second mistake). So stay away from me,” he said. Surely, this did not sit well with people either.

3. His fight with Rashmi

 

Sidharth and Rashami Desai have been at loggerheads since they joined the show but their fight often took ugly turns. Sidharth once called her ‘aisi ladki’ which hurt her a lot. Even when host Salman Khan tried to cool down the situation, Sidharth stood by his words, saying that by ‘aisi ladki’ he meant ‘Rashami Desai jaisi ladki’.

4. His bad temper

 

Things really turned against Sidharth when he shoved Mahira Sharma and even pushed Asim during a task. He pushed Mahira while she was protecting her ladder during a task triggering a series of chaotic events. During another task, he pushed and shoved Asim and also went on to abuse him.

5. His allegations outside home

Sidharth Balika Vadhu co-star Sheetal Khandal had earlier accused him of inappropriate behaviour. “He used to pass vulgar and double meaning jokes on me. He also passed comments which I can’t even share with you. I had complained about him to one of the creative producers of the show after which he created a huge ruckus on the sets. When he arrived the next day on the sets he was yelling at the top of his voice against me. From body-shaming to passing derogatory comments he has done everything and on Bigg Boss 13 he is trying to project himself as one ‘mahaan’ (great) person,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
Sharad Pawar upset over Uddhav Thackeray handing over Elgar Parishad case to NIA
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
Volkswagen gives first glimpse of the new Golf GTD ahead of world premiere
Volkswagen gives first glimpse of the new Golf GTD ahead of world premiere
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
Vodafone Idea is $14 billion in debt, has to pay $4 billion
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News