Home / TV / Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen celebrate first wedding anniversary, see pics and video

Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen celebrate first wedding anniversary, see pics and video

After months of speculation around trouble in their marriage, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa reunited earlier this month and on Sunday, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They have shared pictures and video from the celebrations.

tv Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
         

TV actor Charu Asopa celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Rajeev Sen on Sunday and they have both shared pictures on Instagram from their grand celebrations at home. The couple recently united after months of braving through a rough patch.

Rajeev posted a lovely picture of himself cuddling with Charu in front of a wall with “happy anniversary” written on it with golden balloons. Charu also posted a short video on her Instagram page and wrote, “My anniversary vlog is live guyssss...” Charu is dressed is a gorgeous white gown in the picture and video while Rajeev wore a matching suit.

 

Charu’s video shows Rajeev lifting the veil from her face and later, they both sit together, holding hands and with their eyes closed. They are seen sitting in front of a table with a cake. Rajeev also commented on Charu’s post with a heart emoji and wrote, “Mine.”

 

Charu and Rajeev also made a 12 minute long video giving a better insight into their celebration.”Hope everyone is safe & sound .. It was a great feeling celebrating our first anniversary & more importantly sharing a part of this celebration with my youtube family.. Enjoy this very special vlog .. Lots of love,” Rajeev wrote along with the video.

Also read: Surveen Chawla, Anjana Sukhani support Anurag Kashyap: ‘Have the privilege to know the real feminist in you, I take the honour to stand for you’

Charu married Rajeev in a grand ceremony in 2019. After months of staying separately, Charu talked about uniting with him. “Rajeev returned to our home in Mumbai last evening. It was a surprise for me since I had no clue about it. I came back from my shoot and saw him at home. I was angry with him, but all I could feel was love when I saw him. He returned home after three months,” Charu said earlier this month.

 
View this post on Instagram

Missed you sooooo much.... ❤️🧿

A post shared by Charu Asopa Sen (@asopacharu) on

She also shared a picture with husband Rajeev, which showed them sharing a warm hug after spending long time apart. “Missed you sooooo much,” she captioned the post.

India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
DC vs KXIP Live score: DC lose openers cheaply, KXIP on top
Astrazeneca releases 111-page vaccine blueprint | All you need to know
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
Democracy is ashamed of govt’s ‘death warrant’ against farmers: Rahul Gandhi on farm bills
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
