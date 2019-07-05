Chhavi Mittal returns to work with 2-month-old son Arham accompanying her on sets

Actor Chhavi Mittal, who gave birth to son Arham after 10 months of pregnancy, has announced that she is returning to work in an Instagram post, adding that son Arham is accompanying her on the sets.

A popular face on online shows, Chhavi shared a picture from the sets of her project and wrote, “This post comes out from the sets of @shittyideastrending since I resumed shooting today! Back with @karanvgrover BTW, It’s the first time there’s a baby on our sets! #shooting.” Karan and Chhavi feature in the popular web series Maid In Heaven and the latest episode of the show is already trending on YouTube. Arham was born on May 13.

Few days before giving birth to her son, Chhhavi revealed about her 10 month of pregnancy on Instagram and wrote, “The 10th MONTH... Here I am, thinking I have seen it all and heard it all... But in the 11th hour of my pregnancy, there’s yet another myth that I need to address! The 10th month. Yes, there is a 10th month in pregnancy, and I’m currently living it. So many people tried to correct me in one of my recent posts, thinking I may have accidentally written 10th instead of 9th. No it was no accident. The 10th month, as logic suggests, starts after the 9th month ends. After 36 weeks of pregnancy, the baby is officially ready to come into this world. 40 weeks is considered a full term, and that’s when the doctor gives you EDD (estimated due date). The due date is always ESTIMATED because nobody can predict when the baby arrives. It is extremely common and absolutely normal for women to reach 42 weeks before natural labour begins... especially if it’s the second pregnancy... and once you cross 38/39 weeks, your 10th month begins. So, while my clock ticks, I could go into labour right this minute, or another week later... I’m not worried. Because I know, once the baby comes, I’ll have my hands full!”

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 17:02 IST