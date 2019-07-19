Child actor Shivlekh Singh’s death leaves co-stars shocked, Surbhi Tiwari says family yet to be informed

A host of Bollywood celebrities expressed grief over the death of child artist Shivlekh Singh (14), who was killed in a road accident on Thursday. His parents and another person were injured after their car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Raipur and are yet to be told about his death.

Actor Sucheta Khanna, who played his mother on TV show Sriman Srimati, told Spotboye in an interview, “I am extremely shocked with the news. It just shows how unpredictable our lives are. He was a very talented, disciplined, well-mannered and well brought-up boy. He was excellent in electronics and technology. Whenever I faced any kind of problem in my WhatsApp or Facebook applications, he used to resolve it immediately. A bright and talented person has left the world, I would say. I am in big shock.”

Sucheta Khanna and Shivlekh Singh in a still from Sriman Srimati.

Actor Surbhi Tiwari, who worked with Shivlekh on the show Agnifera, told Times of India, “I have been in touch with his maasi ever since I got the news. The family is shattered. I am unable to fathom what has happened. I cannot tell you what the family is going through right now.”

Surbhi Tiwari and Shivlekh Singh having fun on sets of Agnifera.

She added, “Both Lekhna and her husband are in the ICU as they too suffered major injuries. Last, when I spoke to his maasi, the two had just gained consciousness, this morning, after the accident yesterday. They haven’t been informed about Shivlekh’s death and won’t be informed till they themselves are stable. His body has been taken for postmortem last night.”

Karan Godhwani, who played Shivlekh’s brother on the same show, said, “I always used to take care of him on the sets when his mom wasn’t around. And he used to call me and consider me as his real brother rather than reel brother.”

When Shivlekh Singh wished Karan Godhwani on his birthday.

The accident took place around 3 pm in Dharsiwa area, Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI. While Shivlekh died on the spot, his mother Lekhna and father Shivendra Singh and another person identified as Naveen Singh were injured, he said. The victims were heading for Raipur from Bilaspur when their car hit the rear side of an oncoming truck.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna’s heartfelt note on father Rajesh Khanna’s death anniversary: ‘Still lives on - in my heart’. See pic

Efforts were on to trace the truck driver who escaped from the spot leaving behind his vehicle, the SP said. Shivlekh was coming to Raipur for media interviews, said Dhirendra Kumar Sharma, a family friend.

Shivlekh, native of Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, and his parents were living in Mumbai for the last 10 years. He had acted in several TV serials including Sankatmochan Hanuman, Baal Veer and Sasural Simar Ka, Sharma said. He had also appeared in TV reality shows.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 18:02 IST