Code M trailer: Jennifer Winget makes digital debut as army lawyer, goes all out to uncover an ugly truth. Watch

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:26 IST

Actor Jennifer Winget is all set to make her digital debut with an action thriller web series titled Code M. The trailer of the show has been released and shows the actor performing some impressive stunts and chase sequences.

Jennifer plays an Indian Army lawyer Monica Mehra on the show, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating a case of a militant encounter. The truth not destroys a family and raises several questions in the army.

The story revolves around Army officer Sameer Ali, who is martyred in an encounter with three militants in the jungles of North East India and is posthumously honoured with a Sena Medal. However, the encounter turns out to be fake and is actually a planned murder.

Code M also stars Tanuj Virani and Rajat Kapoor in prominent roles. Rajat is playing Colonel Suryaveer Chauhan, Commandant of the Army Base and a family friend of Monica’s whereas Tanuj Virwani is playing Monica’s ex, Angad Sandhu.

Speaking about the trailer of the series Jennifer Winget said in a statement, “It’s exciting to see the response that show is already receiving only into the trailer release. It’s what makes the launch even more special. This is my first ever digital show and I seem to have lucked out with Code M - I couldn’t have asked for better! I believe in experimenting with the characters I play and tend to only take up projects that excite me. Audiences have so far seen me in a romantic drama, a revenge saga and now with Code M, they will see me as Major Monica who will go to any extent to serve the nation. It’s new for me and something I am really looking forward to. I hope the viewers appreciate this new avatar and binge-watch all episodes of the show.”

The web-series will be released on Indian Army Day, January 15, on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

