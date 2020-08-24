Did Saumya Tandon quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain for Bigg Boss 14? Here is what she has to say

tv

When Saumya Tandon recently quit the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after being a part of it for five years, there were rumours that her decision was linked to her being offered Bigg Boss 14. However, she has refuted the speculation and said that she is ‘not the right person’ to do the reality show.

In an Instagram live, Saumya said that she is not cut out for Bigg Boss as she is rather quiet and private. “Bigg Boss 14? No chance. I am not the Bigg Boss type or material. Main kya karungi Bigg Boss mein, yaar? Main toh bohot shaant aur private kism ki ladki hoon (What will I do in Bigg Boss? I am a very quiet and private person in real life). So I am not the right person for Bigg Boss and you are not going to see me in Bigg Boss 14. Surely not,” she said.

Saumya, who played Anita bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, quit the show because she did not want to keep playing the same character. “Maine paanch saal yeh show kiya aur mujhe jo kuch bhi karna tha, maine kar liya tha (I did the show for five years and whatever I wanted to do with the character, I had already done). It was just repeating myself. So, as an actor, I wanted to move on and do different things and play different characters. Otherwise, main ek hi character aap logon ke liye ban ke reh jaati (I would be stuck as just one character for you), which was not enough for me,” she said during the Instagram live.

Recently, Saumya shot for her last episode and was given a farewell by her team. She took to her Instagram page to share a video from her last day on the sets and called it the ‘end of a beautiful journey’.

