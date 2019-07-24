Drashti Dhami shares kisses and selfies with husband during Spain vacation. See pics

Television actor Drashti Dhami is on a vacation in Spain with her husband Niraj Khemka. She has shared a bunch of picture from her holiday in which she can be seen cuddling and kissing Niraj.

A latest picture, shared from Seville, shows Drashti giving a kiss to Niraj. Both of them are dressed in white T-shirts and shorts. “Love, kisses & Summertime madness @khemkaniraj #seville,” she captioned the picture. Her fans and colleagues from the television world called it perfect. “This picture has perfection written all over it. A kiss never looked this authentic and gorgeous before!,” wrote one. “He so lucky that he got u,” wrote another. Actors Adaa Khan, Aditi Sharma and Mahhi Vijj also showered the couple with heart emojis.

Another picture, clicked in Ibiza, shows Drashti soaking up the sun by the beach. More pictures show her cuddling with Niraj at a party or clicking selfies on a sunny day.

Drashti and Niraj got married in 2015 and even participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye together. She made her television debut with Star One show Dil Mill Gaye in 2007. She then starred in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary in 2010. She rose to fame with Madhubala--Ek Ishq Ek Junoon in which she starred opposite Vivian Dsena. She was recently seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka with Aditi Sharma and Shakti Arora.

The show became controversial for showing extra-marital relationships. Drashti and Aditi’s characters were friends on the show but the former was eyeing the latter’s husband, played by Shakti.

