Emilia Clarke says was pressured into doing nude scenes: ‘I was told you don’t want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans’

Emilia Clarke, better known as Daenerys Targaryen or Khaleesi on hit TV show Game of Thrones, has revealed that she was terrified to shoot nude scenes and this only became worse when she was expected to do the same for her other projects.

Opening up about filming the nude scenes, Emilia said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, “I’m a lot more savvy (now) with what I’m comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing.” She added, “I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up’, and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans’. And I’m like, ‘F*** you.’”

The actor, however, couldn’t praise her co-star Jason Momoa enough for protecting her during their wedding night scene when he virtually rapes her. According to a report in The Guardian, Emilia said, “he was an experienced actor who had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this – he was like, ‘Sweetie, this is how it’s meant to be, this is how it’s not meant to be, and I’m going to make sure that that’s the fucking gaze.’ He was always like, ‘Can we get her a fucking robe? She’s shivering!’ … He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being.”

Emilia revealed how she thought of herself as not worthy of requiring anything while working for the first season. She said, “I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s the catch!’ But I’d come fresh from drama school and I approached it as a job: if it’s in the script then it’s clearly needed. This is what this is and I’m going to make sense of it and that’s what I’m going to do and everything’s going to be cool.”

She went on to add, “I’ve never been on a film set like this before. I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do, and I don’t know what’s expected of me, and I don’t know what you want, and I don’t know what I want.”

“Regardless of there being nudity or not, I would have spent that first season thinking I’m not worthy of requiring anything. I’m not worthy of needing anything at all,” she finished saying.

Emilia was satisfied with her character arc which ended with her death in the last season. She had revealed how she was s ‘flabbergasted’ when she first came to know about her character’s fate back in 2017. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I feel very taken care of as a character in that sense. It’s a very beautiful and touching ending. Hopefully, what you’ll see in that last moment as she’s dying is: There’s the vulnerability — there’s the little girl you met in season one. See? She’s right there. And now, she’s not there anymore… But having said all of the things I’ve just said, I stand by Daenerys. I stand by her! I can’t not.”

