Fan asks Shoaib Ibrahim whom he’d chose between wife Dipika Kakar and his parents, here’s his reply

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:07 IST

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim held an Instagram AMA session with his fans recently. While some asked a few fun questions, others got a little rude.

One such fan asked Shoaib who would he choose between his wife, actor Dipika Kakar and his parents. “I pray to God that it doesn’t but if a dire situation ever arises, who would you choose between your wife and your parents,” read the question.

Shoaib was in no mood to take up the inappropriate question and replied, “You shouldn’t worry. Such a situation will never come up. If you had to ask questions on made-up scenarios, why not ask something better?”

During his last AMA session, another fan had asked if Shoaib’s family forces Dipika to wear conservative clothes. “Deepika ji hamesh salwar suit me hi kyu hoti hai. Kya aapki family force karti hai? (Why does Dipika always wear salwar suits? Does your family force her to?).”

To this, Shoaib replied, “Iska jawab main aapko dena zaruri nahi samahjta. Sach main jaanta hu aur meri wife jaanti hai... Baaki jiski jaisi soch waisa hi sawal. Upar wala aapko khush rakhe. (I don’t think it is important for me to answer this question. My wife and I know the truth. Questions like this reveal the mentality of the person asking them. May God bless you.)”

Dipika was previously married to pilot Raunak Samson when she first met Shoaib on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka, in 2011. While it was being said that her affair with her co-star was the reason for her divorce in 2015, she denied the news. “It’s not mandatory that every love marriage should work; it can have its issues like compatibility too. Breaking off any relationship is difficult, almost traumatic. That’s exactly what happened with me. My parents supported me and Shoaib helped me pull through those difficult times. We were not dating then,” she told Bombay Times in an interview in 2016. She married Shoaib in 2018.

