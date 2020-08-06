e-paper
Geeta Kapur on joining work: It diverts my mind, makes me happy; I also need to earn to take care of my mother, my staffs

Choreographer Geeta Kapur, who has started shoot for her TV show, shares how she is balancing her work and taking care of her ailing mother, Rani Kapur.

tv Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:35 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Choreographer Geeta Kapur has started shooting for dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, which she judges along with Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis.
Choreographer Geeta Kapur is happy to be back on the sets of the reality show that she’s judging, even as she tries her best to balance her time between the shoot and taking care of her mother, Rani Kapur, 70, who’s been suffering from kidney ailment since last yearand was recently hospotalised due to fever.

“Thankfully she’s doing better but would take some more time before she can come back home. When she got fever, we really got worried and got Covid-19 test done for her, myself and our help, and they were negative,” she says.

Stating that the last few days have been quite difficult for the family, Kapur confesses that she also became paranoid thinking how will she take care of her mother after coming back from work.

“Now that she’s in the hospital, I can meet her from a distance, but what happens when she comes home? Her safety was a major concern. However, after I went back to the set, I realised that they’re following a lot more precautions. And if I’m being responsible too, then things can go on smoothly. So every time I go to the set, I quarantine myself for at least two-three days before I meet my mother and even then, I maintain distance,” she elaborates.

While many are wary of stepping out and resuming work, Kapur shares that she needed to start shooting for two reasons — mental and emotional satisfaction, and financial stability.

“Going by the escalating hospital bills and other expenses, I had to get back to work. My mother hasn’t been keeping unwell since last year and medical expenses have only gone up. A major part of my saving got spent. Apart from that, I’ve also been paying my staff for the last few months. They’re dependent on me to run their kitchen. I’ve to earn enough to take care of all this,” she says, adding the working keeps her happy and energised.

“I enjoy the time I spend on the set. It kind of diverts my mind and gives me a lot of positivity and energy. It makes me happy meeting so many people. When you enjoy what you do, it does make a difference, that too in such times,” she ends.

