Gordon Ramsay shoots goat on new show, Twitter in outrage as he is called ‘murderer of innocent animals, thoughtless, cruel’

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:32 IST

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay found himself dragged into a controversy after a video showing him shoot a goat for his National Geographic TV show, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted sparked an outrage online. He was accused of being “thoughtless” and “cruel”.

Ramsay’s show, which began in Peru, took the chef to New Zealand’s South Island. Ramsay was to explore and “discover the secrets of Maori cuisine” according to reports. In the show, chef Monique Fiso reportedly showed Ramsay eating wild plants in the island nation. She then sent him to take a shot at a mountain goat, which was then cooked on the show.

In this behind-the-scenes look at next week's episode, @GordonRamsay gives a quick overview of how to cook goat in a traditional New Zealand hāngi. Missed last night's episode? Catch up on demand now: https://t.co/I7zkhIutC2 #Uncharted pic.twitter.com/jhUYdyWh5m — Nat Geo Channel (@NatGeoChannel) July 22, 2019

However, the action didn’t go down well with many viewers and the chef was heavily trolled. One user wrote “I hate you. You are a very cruel person. You are the answer to the animal” while another accused him being “just another thoughtless and cruel person, profiting from the fear, misery, suffering and murder of innocent animals”.

Yet another user shot back angrily and wrote: “What a mindless cruel show from yet another overweight mindless ego driven cook.”

There were few who supported the chef and the show too. One user wrote: “It’s good to finally see someone actually cook & eat what they hunted for dinner,vegan’s have no idea the tasty treat they’re missing.”

Ramsay is expected to tour India as well. He was quoted as saying, “The good news is I’m coming back to India, and I can’t wait.” The British chef-restaurateur, who has earlier been to the country on culinary adventures, said his love for the Indian subcontinental cuisine dates back to his childhood.

“We lived in a council house in the middle of Birmingham in the Midlands growing up and my parents’ landlord was from Pakistan, and so I fell in love with not just the Indian/Pakistani cuisine then, so my ambition was always to travel to India to understand. From the north to the south, even 50 km from the Burmese border, Nagaland, again completely off-pieced and understanding what it was like with those communities in the depth of that jungle, and cooking incredible food,” Ramsay said in a select roundtable interaction from Los Angeles over phone. But the highlight, he said, has been Kerala. “It’s the land of the spice, and the fragrance. I didn’t think vegetarian cuisine could be that good in an ashram cooking with 55-60 women, preparing the most amazing meals,” he added.

The world-renowned chef’s summer culinary adventure series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, premiered on July 29 (10 pm, on National Geographic and Hotstar).

As the name goes, the show will see Ramsay treading the road less travelled -- from Peru, Laos and Morocco to Hawaii, Alaska and New Zealand – which will keep him on his toes as he explores valleys, oceans, forests and mountains while tasting culinary brilliance.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 10:29 IST