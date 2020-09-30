Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee test Covid positive: It was a revelation, not the happiest one

tv

Sep 30, 2020

Actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee both have been diagnosed Covid 19 positive, and have been home quarantining for the past six days. Choudhary took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, and shared the news.

My wife Debina & I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home. We request all those who have been in contact with us to take care🙏🏻 Thank you all for your love and support — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) September 30, 2020

Talking to us, Bonnerjee reveals they started feeling feverish around September 25. “We got a little fever, and immediately thought we will get a test done. It’s now pretty common, everybody everywhere is having it, it’s difficult to escape. Everything has opened up now too, some time or the other, everybody will get it. We waited for two days because it was a Saturday and Sunday, we couldn’t get the results. On Monday, we got tested, and waited for two days, and on Wednesday we were diagnosed Covid positive,” she says.

The 37-year-old further says that by the time the reports came, their temperature was back to normal. With so much stigma around the virus, what was Bonnerjee’s first reaction? She says, “Hopefully with all precautions and care, you can get away with it. We got detected yesterday, so it was kind of like a revelation, and not the happiest one. Obviously, since the past few days, we had been taking all necessary precautions.”

Choudhary had been shooting for a film in Jaipur, and came back home around 15 days ago. “I was home, not stepping out to shoot. Whatever shoot I had, was happening at home only. Gurmeet came back from Jaipur, but that too a long time back. Generally, we were meeting our friends, with all necessary precautions like masks and sanitisers,” says Bonnerjee.

Their housing society meanwhile has been helping the duo with everything since they can’t step out. The actor tells us, “They have laid down a table in front of our house. Whatever we order from outside, they bring it up and place it there. We have also received messages from quite a few building members in our society, who have offered to help in case we want anything. That’s the best thing that can happen.”

