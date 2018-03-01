Happy Holi: TV celebs tell us why Holi is incomplete without family, friends, food and lots of fun

When was the last time you hit a stranger with colour balloons? Or got so high on bhang that you can’t remember what did you do that Holi? Or perhaps overfed yourself with Holi delicacies? Well, celebrities share some such fun moments of their lives and also about their favourite Holi memory. Read on:

Nikita Dutta

Since my dad is in the Army, we are used to travel a lot and rarely could spend time with the entire extended family; we used to consider it a privilege. So, my favourite Holi celebration would be about 12 years ago when the entire family was together in Delhi. My uncle, aunt, all our cousins were at the same place and we had a ball of a time. We started playing Holi early that year, but with dry colours. The fun moments were running behind elders to smear them in colour, while they tried to hide from us. By lunch time we cleaned ourselves to enjoy a lavish lunch followed by a nice musical evening at our lawn. As a kid, I loved the idea of water balloons. This might sound very evil but throwing them in the neighbour’s balcony or on people walking down the road was great fun. Sometimes it used to bring trouble upon us when someone spotted us. I quit throwing balloons because once I ended up throwing it at a man who actually created a scene.

Smiriti Kalra

My funniest Holi memory is last to last year, when my friends fooled me saying that they gave me Bhang to drink, but it was a normal thandai. And they kept on asking me, ‘Do you feel it’, and I was like ‘Yes, yes I feel dizzy’, they started laughing at me. It was then that they revealed the truth and I was so embarrassed. Also thinking I am dizzy, I had played Holi the entire day non-stop. I mostly celebrate Holi with friends. Once me and a close friend drank bhang. We were so lost the whole day that we don’t even remember what we did.

Jasmin Bhasin

The most memorable Holi for me has been the one when I used to celebrate the festival with my family back in Kota. Having grown up in a joint family with uncles, aunts, and cousins, we used to wake up early and colour everyone, played loud music, danced and ate sweets and delicacies made by my mother and aunts. The funniest Holi will be the one time when my cousins played a prank on me and made me drink bhang after which I had no memory of what I did, all I remember us that I was coloring everyone’s faces again and again. Also, the hangover next day was hammering my head. We still have a good laugh when we sit and talk about this particular incident.

Arjun Bijlani

This year’s plan will be celebrating Holi with my family and friends. It would be fun playing Holi with Ayaan and Neha [Swami]. It would be a dry Holi for us. My best memories are those of Holi celebrations with the family. The bag of memories keeps getting bigger and makes me happier. I would be attending few Holi bashes this year. The funniest thing that I did on Holi was when I made someone drink bhang-wali thandai and that person kept dancing non-stop for two hours.

Rashami Desai

This year I will be celebrating Holi in Mumbai. Holi is a festival where you meet everyone and enjoy it with great enthusiasm with lots of colors and sweets. The best Holi was last year in Mumbai only with my family, because the entire family was together to celebrate and it was great fun. The colorful atmosphere perks up my attitude. I love to drink Thandai too. This year I will celebrate with close family members only. During school time once I had accidentally fallen into the pool and my friends hit me with lot of ballons. That was most funniest Holi of my life.

Ankita Bhargava

I grew up with a lot of cousins and Holi was a big festival for us. We used to play from morning till evening and eat like there is no tomorrow. I remember this one time, we went to my dad’s elder sister’s house for Holi and she has three kids, all elder to me. One of them is [actor] Zeeshan Ayyub (of Ranjhana and Tanu Weds Manu fame) and after we played Holi and messed her entire courtyard, she fed us a big happy fat meal, waited for us to finish food and when we went back inside, she was waiting with buckets of water and cleaning agents. She said ‘you guys messed up my courtyard, so you’ll clean it up!” We huffed and puffed and started cleaning. It took us all evening but we realised we had so much fun doing that together. So, the lesson learnt is that you can mess up and have fun, but only you will have to clean up after!

Saumya Tandon

I remember on Holi, I used be a chicken and hide from all my friends and give them reasons for not coming out of the house. One Holi, they ganged up against me and told me they all don’t plan to play Holi and we must all meet for some food and dance party. They convinced me to come to a friend’s place at 11 am, I was happy and when I reached my friends place and rang the bell , they all were standing behind the door with buckets of water. The moment I opened the door, they poured buckets and buckets of water on me! That’s a strong memory that I have from my school days. I have always run away from Holi, I am a reluctant Holi candidate.

Nikitin Dheer

My most memorable Holi was when I was a kid. It used to be a huge affair with the entire family and friends getting together with lots of good food and great music. We’d do all sorts of masti and it still remains my fondest Holi memory. There’s no funny incident that I can remember as I was pretty docile and was a bit scared of getting whacked by my mom.

Ridhima Pandit

As children, my sister and I used to love getting colours smeared on our faces and applying it on other people too. They probably used to run away on seeing us both coming towards them, but we were always busy planning and making sure that we coloured everyone real well. One of the funniest memories was when I put some colour on a towel and offered that to a friend to wipe her face just after she had taken a shower. Poor girl, she had colour back on her face and we both laughed out loud.

Sheen Dass

The most special memory of Holi is from my childhood days, where we all used to wake up early in the morning and fill water ballons and preparing colours. We used to have a war of colours between the boys and girls and the most memorable part of it was our parents would come and be a part of these Holi fights. I thoroughly enjoyed those days!

Sahil Uppal

I have quite a few crazy memories related to Holi. I still remember how my friends and I used to gang up against other residents of our society and indulge in water balloon fights. I miss visiting my grandmother’s place where she, along with my mother, would cook mouth-watering food, especially gujiya for me. There have been beautiful memories related to Holi where I spent most of my time with close friends and family and thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it.

Rohan Mehra

My best childhood memories of Holi go back to when I was back home in Amritsar. We would actually start our Holi celebrations a week in advance with my friends and cousins, where we would go all out to make water balloons and throw them on people on the roads! Which was quite fun! And in school too, a day before Holi, we would all celebrate with lots of colour, water balloons and sweets! This year, I am going to be attending a few happening and fun Holi parties in around the city with Kanchi and a couple of friends, as we love celebrating the festival with some fun and glamour to it!

