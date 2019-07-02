HBO show Euphoria generates controversy for featuring One Direction members having sex without permission

Pop band One Direction's heartthrob Louis Tomlinson has spoken about Sunday's controversial Euphoria episode, which involved a graphic, animated fan-fiction scene depicting him and Harry Styles engaging in sexual activity.

Tomlinson revealed that he was unaware of the scene that aired on HBO, which featured animated versions of him and his former band-mate Styles, engaged in sexual activity.

Many One Direction fans were surprised by the scene and expressed their thoughts on social media.

"Just going to sit and hope that they for some reason approved it because surely they had to get it aired. Harry seems quite friendly with the people involved but u can just TELL louis' not gonna like it," a user wrote on Twitter. The tweet caught the attention of Tomlinson, who responded and claimed he wasn't informed about the scene.

"I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it," he tweeted hours after the episode had aired.

The scene, which was written by the character Kat Hernandez, a fan-fiction writer, played by actor Barbie Ferreira shows Tomlinson and Styles as they're preparing to go on stage for a performance.

As the two wait together backstage, Tomlinson reveals that he is nervous, which prompts Styles to comfort his band-mate by giving him a message and performing oral sex on him.

After forming the band in 2010, One Direction, which also included Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik, in addition to Tomlinson and Styles, rose to stardom with hits songs such as What Makes You Beautiful and Best Song Ever. However, Malik departed from the group in 2015 and shortly after, the band went on an extended hiatus to pursue solo careers.

While the band was still working together, Tomlinson and Styles had an extremely close friendship that led fans to refer to them as "Larry Stylinson." Some even used the nickname as inspiration for fan-fiction and speculated that the two were secretly romantic.

Tomlinson shut down those rumours while speaking to The Sun in 2017, adding that the fan theories made their friendship uncomfortable.

"I'm so protective over things like that, about the people I love. It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything a little bit more unapproachable," Tomlinson, who was dating Eleanor Calder at the time, told the outlet.

"It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy. But in reality, obviously, there's no truth to it," he added.

Despite their friendship being affected by the rumours, Tomlinson has felt confident about a possible reunion with his band-mates.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 20:26 IST