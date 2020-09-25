Helly Shah on fitting into a suitcase for viral Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 scene: ‘I had a terrible neck pain a day later’

tv

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 14:35 IST

TV actor Helly Shah has explained a logic-defying sequence in a TV show that has gone viral, triggering a meme fest online. In a recent episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2, Helly is seen walking in a corridor before she accidentally hits a wall, faints and falls into a suitcase kept nearby. She then gets neatly packed inside the suitcase. While internet is busy making jokes on the sequence, Helly has now explained how tough a job it was to actually get inside the suitcase.

Helly posted a few pictures from behind the scenes while shooting for the hilarious and bizarre sequences.

Not just Helly, Colors TV (channel that airs the show) and her co-star, Rrahul Sudhir have also been a sport and shared jokes about the sequence.Rrahul posted a picture from their show and captioned it as, “Riddhu doing wifey things off-late #immj #immj2 #rrahulsudhir #hellyshah #riansh PS - @hellyshahofficial Tum exactly us suitcase mein fit kaise agayi??? “

Commenting on the same, Helly told Times of India, “Yes, the response on social media has been quite funny, and I take it sportingly. We incorporated that scene to create some drama and intrigue the audience. Some sequences can come across as funny or exaggerated, and in a daily soap, not everything can be relatable. As an artiste, my job is to play the part convincingly. That’s (how she managed to fit in) exactly what my mother asked me after watching the scene. I don’t know how, but I fit into the first suitcase that was brought on the set despite wearing a heavy lehenga. Having said that, it wasn’t as easy as it looks. Though not at a stretch, I was inside that suitcase with my body contorted for about 45 minutes. I had a terrible neck pain a day later.”

You can watch the sequence here:

In case you haven't noticed what's happening in indian dramas these days. pic.twitter.com/5GfrCjYY5r — . (@Bellona__) September 21, 2020

Helly plays the lead on the show. She had earlier said about her role, “A thriller show was always on my bucket list and with Ek Baar Phir… Ishq Mein Marjawan, I am going to strike it off. My character is of a simple orphan girl who is trying to find her footing in Mumbai. Having craved for love and sense of belonging all her life, Riddhima’s sole dream is to find love and marry the person. Completed besotted by Kabir, Riddhima not only starts falling in love with him but also in his trap that changes her life forever. I hope the audiences like what we have to offer and appreciate our efforts.” The show also features Vishal Vashishtha, Rrahul Sudhir, Madhurima Tulli, Garima Rathore

