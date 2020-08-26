e-paper
Home / TV / I am also an opinionated person but I know how to filter: Rashami Desai

I am also an opinionated person but I know how to filter: Rashami Desai

So, when a celebrity speaks too much or too less, why do they end up getting targeted? Actor Rashami Desai feels everyone is entitled to have an opinion

tv Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:08 IST
Sanchita Kalra
Sanchita Kalra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The actor also admits that if one is too engrossed in social media activities, it can have repercussions on their mental well being
The actor also admits that if one is too engrossed in social media activities, it can have repercussions on their mental well being(Photo: Instagram/imrashamidesai)
         

Social media is a strange world in itself, where on one hand netizens laud the spirit of celebs to open up about mental health issues, while on other hand, some are even mocked and trolled for not speaking enough. So, when a celebrity speaks too much or too less, why do they end up getting targeted?

Actor Rashami Desai feels everyone is entitled to have an opinion. “And it’s their point of view. They write whatever they want. But, it speaks a lot about the person’s state of mind who’s accusing you,” she says.

Citing the current state of affairs the world is going through as the reason for heightened toxicity on social media, the Uttaran actor says that it’s the same situation worldwide right now.

“There’s so much tension and negativity around us, so it’ll come out somewhere. But these people must realise they’re not contributing to anybody’s life. Lot of people have committed suicide because of social networking also. So, people should know how much and when to talk and how much to filter. I block such people immediately. There are people I follow par aap itne velle toh ho nahi ke saare tweets padhoge,” she shares.

Desai, 34, further admits that if one is too engrossed in social media activities, it can have repercussions on their mental well being.

“Social media can impact people in several ways. But it depends on you, as a person, where does the medium stand and how important it is for you. I like being there, I’m also quite an opinionated person, but I know how to filter what I say. At the end of the day, if I look at my past tweets, I should also like them,” points the ex Bigg Boss contestant.

Looking at the positive side of everything, the actor feels it was somewhat important for everyone to slow down amid the fast paced life we’re leading. “It was high time we all gained some clarity. Aaj kal ki bhaagti daudti zindagi mein pandemic ne rishto ki value batayi hai. People have realised the values of life,” she asserts.

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

