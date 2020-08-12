I don’t know why only the glamour industry is targeted all the time: Sharad Malhotra

tv

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:49 IST

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the entertainment industry has been under the radar for nepotism, favouritism, among others. Actor Sharad Malhotra, who doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind out feels that one needs to be extremely patient and mentally strong when they enter the industry.

The Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki actor says, “There is a lot of fame and money in the industry, which draws people. There’s a lot of recognition and one can become famous overnight, too. I don’t see anyone becoming famous overnight in any other industry. But there is also a dark and depressing side to showbiz like any other industry. There are a lot of rejections that actors face which it can be depressing, disturbing and quite demotivating. So, compared to the other industries, you need to be mentally stronger in the glamour industry as the stakes are usually high. You need to be extremely patient and ride it out. It’s all about how you take it in the stride and move ahead.”

As an artiste, and a member of the fraternity, he states it’s a wonderful place to be in. “In industries, corporate or any other sector, there are people who suffer from depression but I don’t understand why the glamour industry is targeted often. Terms like ‘dark industry’ are used while the fact that every industry has a dark side. There are highs and low everywhere,” he says.

Post Rajput’s death, a lot has been written and talked about mental health and depression. His death came as a shock to people in the industry and netizens alike. Malhotra admits he has still not been able to come to terms with it yet and adds that people need to understand that depression does not happen overnight. “The last few weeks have been quite upsetting. I didn’t know him personally but hearing and reading about all that is being said about him makes me sad and disturbed. It’s very easy to pass judgment, or a remark, and say he was suffering from depression. But it’s easier said than done. Only he knew what he went through. And we need to understand that depression doesn’t happen overnight. The condition takes is a series of events, kind of accumulates and has a reaction. I still haven’t been able to come to terms with his death,” Sharad signs off.