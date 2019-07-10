Today in New Delhi, India
India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final: ‘Bhagwaan ko maante ho,’ asks Netflix in hilarious Sacred Games 2 meme

India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final: Among those trying to mask pain with humour on the internet was streaming service Netlfix. Check out their tweet.

tv Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs New Zealand,World Cup semi-final,Ind vs NZ
India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final: Perhaps Ganesh Gaitonde can weave some ‘magic’ and help Team India.

Team India’s hopeless situation in the first semi-final World Cup match against New Zealand has left everyone restless, even OTT platforms. Netflix India led the charge when it came to turning pain into memes on Tuesday.

With four wickets down early in the match, things are looking more bleak than ever before for India and being a part of World Cup 2019 final may just be a distant dream. Alas, all is not lost as long we have memes to cheer us up. Netlfix understood this and decided to ask for people’s prayers with a reference to their hit show, Sacred Games.

“To every Indian watching the match right now, Bhagwaan ko mante ho? (Do you believe in God) Because if you do please pray. Please,” the streaming service wrote in their tweet. Fans, too, shared the hurt in their heart in their replies. The dialogue was made famous by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the show’s first season. He played Mumbai gangster Ganesh Gaitonde on the show.

“Hum Dhoni Ko mante hain (We believe in Dhoni),” wrote one. “Bhagwan ne retirement le rakhi hai (God has taken retirement),” wrote another, perhaps a reference to Sachin Tendulkar. He is watching the game in the stadium. “Aj Dinesh Karthik hi bhagwan hai (Today, Dinesh Karthik is god),” wrote one. However, someone let the Twitter user know that he, too, has been bowled out.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 16:52 IST

