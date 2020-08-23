Kamya Panjabi prays for Sanjay Dutt’s speedy recovery as she does Ganesha arti, watch

tv

As she welcomed Lord Ganesha at home, TV actor Kamya Panjabi is also praying for the speedy recovery of actor Sanjay Dutt who has announced a “break from work” owing to ill health. While it was earlier reported that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the actor has not revealed details of the diagnosis.

Kamya shared a short video of Ganesha arti at her home on social media as she also prayed for Sanjay’s health. She posted the short video and wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery @duttsanjay Vighna Harta vighna durr karo.”

Praying for your speedy recovery 🙏🏻 @duttsanjay Vighna Harta vighna durr karo 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ispTsoUOoR — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 22, 2020

Earlier, Kamya had shared pictures as she welcomed Lord Ganesha home. She wrote alongside a picture of herself and husband Shalabh holding the Ganesha idol, “He is home Vighna Harta Jai Ganesh Deva.” She also thanked god for having Shalabh by her side,. “This year’s Ganesh Sthapna was special, i had this man beside me... @shalabhdang thank you for being you... thank you for being mine Jai Deva,” she wrote.

He is home ❤️

Vighna Harta Jai Ganesh Deva 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/JNJgbilpgE — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 22, 2020

Sanjay hasn’t yet revealed the nature of his diagnosis, but announced that he’d be taking a break from work to focus on his treatment. Earlier this week, Maanayata had clarified that the actor will be treated in Mumbai for now. She said in a statement, “For those asking, Sanju will complete his preliminary treatment in Mumbai. We will formulate further plans of travel depending on how and when the Covid situation eases. As of now, Sanju is in the best hands of our esteemed doctors at Kokilaben hospital. I request everyone, with my folded hands, to stop speculating the stage of his illness and let the doctors continue to do their work. We will update you all regularly with his progress.”

Last week, Kamya had also slammed YouTuber and former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau for trivialising Sanjay’s health issues. She tweeted, “The word is CANCER it means no joke no film is bigger than ur life! #StopSpreadingNegativity #GetWellSoonBaba #prayers.”

The word is CANCER it means no joke 🙏🏻 no film is bigger than ur life! #StopSpreadingNegativity #GetWellSoonBaba #prayers 😇❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/wUEOc7V07D — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 16, 2020

Sanjay will complete the dubbing of his upcoming film Sadak 2 before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The news of him suffering from cancer came a day before the trailer release of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial which also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt.

