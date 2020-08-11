Kamya Punjabi slams people targeting Sushant Singh Rajput’s father: ‘What backward era are you living in?’

tv

TV actor Kamya Punjabi nee Shalabh Dang has slammed those peddling conspiracy theories that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t share a cordial relationship with his father. She also questioned a report that the two were not on good terms as Sushant’s father married again. Sushant’s family has said reports of remarriage are untrue and have demanded a public apology.

Kamya tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “Kamaal ki baat karte hai log! Pita ne dusri shadi ki..So?Khush rehne ka haq sabko hai (kaunse pichde hue zamane ki soch lekar ghum rahe ho) Beta na khush tha..well hum nahi maante aur chalo maan bhi liya So? So?Again wat are they trying 2 prove? #justiceforsushant #WarriorsForSSR. This is ridiculous! The father got married for a second time? So? Everyone has the right to be happy. What backward era’s mindset do you have? The son was unhappy? I do not think so, and even if he was, so what?).”

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, who is the associate editor of party’s editorial mouthpiece Saamana, said in an article that the Bollywood actor was not on good terms with his father KK Singh. “It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface,” Raut said in his article in Saamana. While Kamya didn’t mention Sanjay, her tweet seems to be hinting at the article.

Kamya has been sharing articles and tweets that insist Sushant did not commit suicide but was murdered. The case is currently under investigation and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing into the matter. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating alleged money laundering charges filed by the actor’s father against his girlfriend Rhea Chakrabortry and her family members.

