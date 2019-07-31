Karan Kundrra loses weight; goes for a leaner look

tv

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:16 IST

Actors work hard on their projects, not just on getting into the skin of the characters they play, but also shaping their bodies to look like the character. And Karan Kundrra, too, has joined the bandwagon of actors who lose weight to look the part in the Alt Balaji web show, It Happened In Calcutta. “I am a big Punjabi boy, who loves food, and I had to lose a lot of muscle and grow my hair too as the look is from the ’60s. I have a bulky body and big arms, and we had to work on getting rid of them. I lost 14 kgs for a leaner look,” he says. In the last three months, Karan has been working out with a trainer on his transformation, which he has “never done before” in his career. He claims he hasn’t worked on six-pack abs, but to make his frame compact and develope a leaner body.

Karan Kundrra’s before and after look.

The shoot for the show will begin in two months and the actor will continue to work on his body. “Log muscle banane mein lage hoten hain, aur main muscle gala raha hoon (laughs). It was tough to do that as I had to work really hard. I had to reduce my food intake and increase workouts. I would work out early in the morning without eating anything and then eat all day at various intervals. We had to not exercise certain parts of the body or else it would grow bigger,” shares Karan, who didn’t look at the weighing scale while working out. Instead, his trainer kept a tab on the changes by looking at the mirror.

Karan reveals that the transformation was “quite something” but it took just one meeting with producer Ekta Kapoor and he was convinced about putting himself through it. He says, “She has been working on it for the past two years and it is a big-budget show and that’s why it needed a certain look. I am sure many big and popular actors would have wanted to be on the show as it has been the talk-of-the-town and a lot of money has been spent on it. Since I have signed on this show, I haven’t worked on anything else and choose to dedicate myself to this show. A lot of people reacted to my look and said, I am looking younger (laughs).”

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 13:13 IST