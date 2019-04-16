Khichadi child actor Richa Bhadra claims she quit acting due to casting couch: ‘I was asked to compromise’

Child actor Richa Bhadra, better known as Chakki from popular TV show Khichdi, has revealed that she quit the TV industry after being propositioned a number of times. The actor had shot to fame as Chakki, part of the the hilariour Parekh family that had noted actors such as Supriya Pathak as Hansa, Rajeev Mehta as Praful and Anang Desai as Babuji. She was also seen in other TV shows such as Baa Bahu aur Baby and Mrs. Tendulkar.

The actor has said that she was asked to make a “compromise” while appearing for auditions post marriage. Talking about not returning to television, Richa told Timesofindia.com in an interview, “I came across a casting director who said, ‘Keep me happy and I will give you work.’ He wanted to meet me at a hotel when I suggested meeting at a coffee shop. That was the end to all my aspirations which I had in the industry. I didn’t want to ruin the image which I had built as a child actor.”

Talking about the other reason that led to her quitting acting, Richa added, “I have always been a plump girl. During my growing up years, I was being offered roles where I had to expose or romance on-screen. I didn’t want to go against my family and or my will to take up such roles just for fame.”

The actor took up the job of an education counsellor at a private firm. Talking about her experience, she said, “People knew me and they would come up to me and ask ‘What are you doing here?’ It was difficult to make them understand.”

