Khichdi actor Richa Bhadra quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19: ‘I am worried for my mom’

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 18:14 IST

Actor Richa Bhadra, who has worked in popular shows like Khichdi and Baa Bahu Aur Baby, has contracted coronavirus and is currently home-quarantined. Opening up on the struggles of fighting the disease, Richa also wondered how she may have contracted it because she has been mainly staying at home.

A Mumbaiu Mirror report quoted her as saying, “I am unable to taste or smell anything and I’ve got severe cold and cough. Currently, I am quarantined at my own house but that’s difficult as I can’t touch things around me. My mother is taking care of my food, kaadha, but I’m worried about her as I don’t want her to contract the virus because of me.”

“A few times I travelled between Powai and Ghatkopar in my car, keeping all the safety precautions in mind. I even bought groceries and several items from medical stores but I used to take serious care in terms of sanitising the products as well as my hands. So, I am actually unable to figure how I contracted the virus. However, what’s happened has happened and now I am taking all kinds of precautionary measures so that I am back on track as soon as possible,” she added.

Last week, Richa posted on Instagram to reveal that she had contracted coronavirus. “Hi everyone, I have been tested positive for Covid-19 this morning .. BMC is informed about the same and I am home quarantined at the moment .. although I have mild symptoms, I would advice all those who have been in close proximity with me over the last few days to get themselves tested. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery. Please be safe and take care. #covid19,” she wrote.

Recently, she also posted a picture for a “quarantine wali rakhi”. Richa and her brother can be seen on different floors in the picture. “Quarantine wali Raakhi @manav_bhadra thanks for being the best brother on this planet ,” she captioned the image.

