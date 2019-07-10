Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Pooja Ghai marries boyfriend Nowshir Engineer, see pic

Television actor Pooja Ghai, who shot to fame as Suhasi on TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, tied the knot with Nowshir Engineer on Tuesday. The actor shared a candid family picture on Instagram post the wedding.

Pooja shared a picture with Nowshir and introduced him and other family members. She wrote, “my pillars of strength, all in one frame..! My Mommy, My Cookie, My Brother, My Didi & My Nowshoo.”

Both Pooja and Nowshir are seen wearing pearl and flower garlands in the picture. While she is in a pink lehenga and little makeup and jewellery, Nowshir is in a white ethnic ensemble.

This is Pooja’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Niraj Rawal and have a son together, named Raaj. The two reportedly separated in 2007 but later revised their marriage vows in 2010.

Pooja was recently part of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi get-together which saw many members of the cast coming under one roof. Pooja had shared a group picture from the reunion on Instagram with the caption, “Kyuki we completed 19 years..Kyuki @ektaravikapoor gave us an opportunity to be a part of history..Kyuki we are what we are today because of this grand show..Kyuki we love & care for each other..Kyuki we love to laugh and gossip.. Kyuki we are still just as crazy..”

Among those who attended the reunion were Jaya Bhattacharya, Sumeet Sachdeva, Komolika Guhathakurta, Shaktee Singh, Muni Jha, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Sandeep Baswana, Khyati Keswani, Ritu Chaudhry Seth, Jiten Lalwani and others.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:47 IST