Malaika Arora reveals she was bleeding after shooting atop a train for Chhaiyya Chhaiyya

Actor-dancer Malaika Arora filled in for Kareena Kapoor Khan as a judge on thedancereality show,Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions and talked about the experience of shooting her iconic dance number, Chhaiyya Chhaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta-Manisha Koirala-starrer Dil Se. While on the show, Malaika revealed that she had to be tied with a rope during the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya shoot as she was swaying atop the running train and when the rope was removed, she started bleeding.

Malaika Arora shakes a leg on Dance India Dance.

“I fell several times while shooting for the song. I used to sway right and left due to the wind and to avoid that, the team tied a rope through my ghaghra to my waist and then to the train so that it would help me balance my body and sync it with the moving train. Unfortunately, when I removed the rope, I had cuts near my waist and it started bleeding, leaving everyone worried and paranoid,” she said on the show.

“During this time, I noticed how the entire cast and crew was so loving and caring towards me. They took good care of me - someone was pressing my feet whereas someone was giving me food, while advising me to stop worrying and rest it out. I will never forget that moment because they were all family to me and I cherish this until today,” she added.

Malaika remembered the incident when King Squads performed on her hit song, ChaiyaChaiya.Malaika also said,“Whenever anyone performs to Chaiya Chaiya, I get nostalgic. I remember everything - all sequences and even how many times I stumbled and fell while dancing on the train. I will never forget Chaiyya Chaiyya as it was my first performance to a song on the big-screen.

There were superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam Sir and Santosh Sivan, I felt so small in front of everybody because they had (at that time as well) all already achieved a lot in their life, but they still made me feel like family. Not even for a second, I felt like a newcomer who had just stepped out of her home to make a mark for herself in the industry. In fact, I didn’t miss my family because they showered me with so much love and constantly encouraged me.”

Watch Malaika groove to Chhaiyya Chhaiyya with Shah Rukh Khan:

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:40 IST