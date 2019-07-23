Mandira Bedi’s six pack abs and fab bod are breaking the internet, fans ask ‘are you for real?’

Actor Mandira Bedi has flown to Maldives for a vacation and is breaking the internet with a picture of her bikini body. The actor has posted a picture in a red bikini, pulling the attention to her chiseled abs.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mandira wrote, “The Making the most of my day today.. sunshine and blue sea.. there couldn’t be a happier place for me!”

A fan wrote, “Damn gorgeous, pinnacle of fitness and stunning bod.” Another asked, “r u for real ??” One more user asked her, “Would love to know how you were motivated. You look great!” A fan pulled attention to her quirky ankle bracelet and said, “Dude, that ankle bracelet makes it look like you’re under house arrest. But damn, those abs. You’re setting some serious goals.” A comment read, “You look more fit than 16 year girl, can you tell what is your age at present?”

Mandira is 47 and is the mother of an eight-year-old boy named Vir. She is married to filmmaker and stunt director Raj Kaushal. She occasionally shares videos of her fitness routine on Instagram. She recently posted her entire workout along with a video of her gym session during a vacation.

The actor saw the release of her web show Thinkistan a few months ago, in which she played the role of an advertising executive. She also starred in the film, Tashkent Files.

She will now be seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Saaho. Her character is named Kalki in the actioner considered to be one of biggest action movies made in India. Directed by Sujeeth, the multilingual film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 30.

