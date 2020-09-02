e-paper
Masaba Gupta says a Gully Boy scene gave her strength when people said 'Ab actor banegi?', thanks Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar

Masaba Gupta says a Gully Boy scene gave her strength when people said ‘Ab actor banegi?’, thanks Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar

Masaba Gupta has thanked Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar, who were behind the Gully Boy scene that gave her the strength to pursue her acting dreams.

Sep 02, 2020
Masaba Gupta in a still from Masaba Masaba.
Masaba Gupta in a still from Masaba Masaba.
         

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who recently made her acting debut with the semi-autobiographical show Masaba Masaba, has said that a scene from Gully Boy was her ‘anchor’ through the whole experience. She thanked director Zoya Akhtar and actor Ranveer Singh for making the film.

Sharing the scene, in which Ranveer’s Murad says that no one has the right to tell him how to live his life, Masaba wrote, “’Oh ab Actress Banegi?’ - all of us need anchors. Sometimes we find them within ourselves & sometimes in stories or moments in other peoples lives.I’ve mentioned earlier that many people dissed the show even before we began filming. And as strong as you think you are ...it’s hard to drown the noise out when you’re doing something for the first time.”

 

"Oh ab Actress Banegi?"- all of us need anchors. Sometimes we find them within ourselves & sometimes in stories or moments in other peoples lives.I’ve mentioned earlier that many people dissed the show even before we began filming. And as strong as you think you are ...it’s hard to drown the noise out when you’re doing something for the first time. It was also harder because I was juggling design at the label & shooting at the same time & found my head stuck at work many times when I was on set. This particular scene was my anchor through the whole Masaba Masaba experience. This one line..through all the fear,excitement,rage and more. I watched Gully Boy just once,but this stuck with me forever. And now it’s in my treasure chest of memories to dip in to,each time I feel lost.Thanks Zoya & Ranveer. 🙏🏼 #masabamasaba @ranveersingh @zoieakhtar

She continued, “It was also harder because I was juggling design at the label & shooting at the same time & found my head stuck at work many times when I was on set. This particular scene was my anchor through the whole Masaba Masaba experience. This one line..through all the fear,excitement,rage and more. I watched Gully Boy just once,but this stuck with me forever. And now it’s in my treasure chest of memories to dip in to,each time I feel lost.Thanks Zoya & Ranveer.”

Several people left supportive comments on the post, which has been ‘liked’ over 150000 times. “I love your show, you did an awesome job,” one person wrote. “Masaba I watched it twice and it’s lit show,” wrote another.

Masaba Masaba, which also stars Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam and features several celebrity cameos, released on Netflix on Friday. Masaba in an interview to Mid-Day said that she had always wanted to be an actor, but mom Neena ‘dissuaded’ her. Neena later told Mid-Day that had since “apologised to her for stopping her from being an actor.”

