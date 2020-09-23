Mona Singh: Some are trying to do newer things, but TV has this herd mentality, if one show works everybody starts copying

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:00 IST

Many actors, who started their careers with TV and eventually forayed into films, have spoken about how the difficulties they faced during this transition. Mona Singh, who rose to fame with her debut TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, and made her film debut with 3 Idiots (2009), says at a time when so many TV actors are doing films, she fails to understand why TV actors are still looked down upon.

“I’ve always been so busy doing TV that I didn’t even hire a manager to get me into films. It just happened organically. While working for 3 Idiots, I remember Aamir (Khan) sir coming up to me and saying, ‘Oh, JJKN was such a big show, we all know about it, congratulations!’ That was such a big thing coming from a superstar like him, he was so humble and gracious,” says Singh.

Stating that good work is always recognised, the actor adds, “I don’t know why people still look down upon TV actors. May be because of the regressive content of some TV shows in present times. Back in the 90s and early 2000, it was brilliant. Every show was talked about.”

There have been talks around how content on the small screen needs to be upgraded and be more progressive. On this, Singh says some in the industry are trying to make something new and create history. “But, TV has this herd mentality that if one show works, everybody starts to copy that. At the same time, there are some nice shows happening too,” she opines.

The actor, however, says it can’t be denied that TV remains one of the biggest platforms.

“In fact, every movie star now goes to TV to promote their films because they’re well aware about its reach. I think whether you’re on stage or TV or films or web, you’re still acting, right? Good work is always recognised,” she shares.

Personally, Singh has never taken up TV shows that she can‘t relate to and has always preferred quality over quantity.

“JJKN changed my whole perspective. I may not know what I want, but I definitely know what I don’t want to do. In between, I did get a few good TV offers but couldn’t take them up given my web and film commitments. So, I’m not saying no to TV,” says the actor, who’s simultaneously shooting for web series, the Indian version of Black Widows, and Laal Singh Chadha, an adaptation of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.

For someone like her, who has mostly played lead on TV, Singh has no qualms about doing smaller characters in films.

“I only think about the character I’m playing, and how good the character has been written. TV has a mass viewership and have mostly female-fronted narratives, but when it comes to films it’s all about creating a story within one to one-and-a-half hours, so whether it’s a lead role or not doesn’t matter,” she concludes.

