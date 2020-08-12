Mrunal Jain got ‘worried and disappointed’ when good opportunities on TV stopped coming his way

tv

Despite a successful stint on the small screen, there was a point when Mrunal Jain felt things were getting monotonous and he then took a few months’ break to work on his craft and wait for the right offers. But, he wasn’t prepared for what happened next.

After Nagarjuna: Ek Yoddha wrapped up in 2017, he did two cameos in Laal Ishq and Dil Hi Toh Hai, and it was only towards the end of 2019 that he got to work in Naagin 4. While good opportunities weren’t coming his way, Jain admits he could sense how out of sight meant out of mind, at least in his case.

“I was worried and disappointed. When you give your best and this happens, it hurts. Success isn’t in our hand, hard work is. If shows or films that I’ve been a part of didn’t work, I couldn’t possibly do anything about it. I’ve been a part of good shows like Bandini, Hitler Didi, Uttaran and Bandhan, and then suddenly you get a feeling as if you aren’t good enough. How can that good work be completely forgotten?” asks the 35-year-old.

However, the actor didn’t lose hope and concentrated working on his skills. He also developed an enviable physique that became the talk of the town.

“I tried to change my look so that makers can also see me in different light and offers fresh roles. Also, the audience would get to see me in a new avatar. I got appreciation for that but nothing transformed into work. So, those two-three years were difficult. Thanks to my family and friends who kept my moral high,” says Jain, adding how that period made him realise “everyone has their sets of ups and downs”.

The actor shares that when Naagin 4, Sooryavanshi and web show, 26 January, happened, it reinstated his belief in the fact that hard work never goes waste.

“I now have offers from TV, films and web. But I’m taking it slow given the pandemic. This time I want to concentrate on substantial parts. Till that works out, I’m doing ads and music videos,” shares adds Jain, who has just shot for a soon-to-be announced music video.

