My wife suggested the caption herself: Indraneil Sengupta on being trolled for objectifying women

tv

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:35 IST

Indraneil Sengupta would’ve never thought that a casual Instagram post and a witty caption could get him in trouble. The actor shared a photo of wife, actor Barkha Sengupta, and captioned it, “Neighbours’ envy, owner’s pride”, and in no time, he was trolled and accused of ‘objectifying women’.

Responding to one of the comments that read, “Was looking for the leash on her neck from the owner...Intellectual captions are rare, definitely onida had it... sadly not all does!”, Indraneil wrote, “Hahaha I knew the ‘owner’ would draw some flak, but it’s just a fun use of the popular line.”

Clearing the air about this whole thing, Indraneil tells us, “The caption which I had put, was in fact, suggested by Barkha herself. She is the woman in the picture and she sees the humour in it. She does that many a times. I click pictures and she is witty with captions. So, it’s all fun.”

Given how online bullying is rampant these days, the Jamai Raja actor feels it’ not possible to weigh in on every word you put out on social media. “Everyone has an opinion. It’s a public platform and one is free to say anything. Just because someone would comment something on our post, doesn’t mean we’re going to think twice and be careful about next step. It doesn’t matter. Everyone has a different perspective,” he opines, adding that one can’t keep worrying about these issues.

Read: Tamannaah Bhatia on social media toxicity: I wish we go back to putting our best, sugar-coated version online

Though agreeing that social media has become a highly toxic place, Indraneil maintains that the couple doesn’t take it too seriously. “One can deal with it. There are negatives and positives of social media and you decide how much impact they can have on you. If tomorrow social media shuts down, and you ask what will happen to us — nothing will happen to Barkha and me. It’s just a small part of our lives and nothing important,” he maintains.

But can extreme trolling take on a person’s mental health? The actor says, “If you want to take a break or go on a detox because negativity on social media is affecting your mental health, then that can also be due to various other reasons, and not only this. So, it’s better to be responsible and know how to be moderate in social media usage and indulgence. There needs to be a certain level of detachment. It’s a virtual world and you need to detach sometimes, as simple as that.”

Interact with author/@sanchita_kalra.