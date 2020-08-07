e-paper
Home / TV / Naagin 5 teaser: Dheeraj Dhoopar is a kite, Mohit Malhotra a snake fighting for naagin Hina Khan’s love. Watch

Naagin 5 teaser: Dheeraj Dhoopar is a kite, Mohit Malhotra a snake fighting for naagin Hina Khan’s love. Watch

Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra are the new entrants in this fantasy soap. Watch the new teaser here.

tv Updated: Aug 07, 2020 17:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hina Khan has to choose between two suitors.
Hina Khan has to choose between two suitors.
         

Colors TV has shared a new motion poster and a bunch of new teasers for Naagin 5, which will star Hina Khan in the lead. The new poster also unveiled the looks of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

While Hina is seen in a bejewelled top and a tonne of jewellery, Dheeraj is seen in a much darker look. He sports long hair, a black outfit, kohl-rimmed eyes and a dark beard. Mohit looks more like a prince in his maroon garb and a pearl necklace.

 

 

 

Another post on Colors Instagram page shows Dheeraj transform from a kite into his human form while Hina nad Mohit are human forms of two snakes. “Cheel ya Naag, kisko milega Naagin ka saath? Dekhiye #Naagin5 mein, shuru ho raha hai 9th August se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje #Colors par,” read the caption.

A teaser shows Mohit and Hina blissfully in love in a CGI garden when Dheeraj breaks up their date. He tells Hina that he will make her his own in any way possible.

Also see: Ekta Kapoor shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s first-ever scene from debut show, watch his dramatic entry

Talking about joining the show, Dheeraj had said in a statement, “This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top television show, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There is always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with COLORS again.”

The previous seasons of the show starred actors Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai.

