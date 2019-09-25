Nach Baliye 9: Vishal Aditya Singh gets into fight with Madhurima Tuli, walks off stage after forgetting steps

tv

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:32 IST

Ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have been at loggerheads ever since Nach Baliye 9 began, and now another incident has taken place which could jeopardise their participation in the show. According to sources, Vishal and Madhurima got into a huge fight last recently, after which they refused to meet each other for rehearsals throughout the week.

They decided to put their differences aside and rehearsed for 8 hours just a day before the final shoot. But Vishal forgot his steps on stage and despite Madhurima pushing him to continue dancing, he left the performance midway. Judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon were furious with him for his attitude.

Ahmed said, “I was very upset that you gave up Vishal. You are an artist and knowing you, I expected you to pick it up from where you stopped but you simply aborted the entire performance. You both are fighters; you’ll have come back as wild card entries. It was a simple act on the flat stage, not aerial not water, so, I do not understand your excuse. I am getting upset and emotional because I know you could have done it but you did not.”

One source added, “The theme this week is costume drama. But they say, when one thing goes wrong, everything starts falling apart too. The team had to change 3 costumes since the first two got damaged due to multiple reasons and their act was shot last during the shoot day.”

After all this Madhurima broke into tears and to everyone’s surprise, Vishal hugged her and apologised to her for his mistake. But since they started off well, Raveena gave them a chance to perform once again without giving them scores. Madhurima took to Instagram to clear the air. She wrote on Wednesday, “There’s always ups and downs in life but it’s always how you come back in life. Always stand tall!! Yes I did forget few steps but let me make it very clear I didn’t leave the stage.”

The former couple was evicted from the show after an intense face-off, but were recently brought back as wild cards. Nach Baliye airs on Star Plus on Saturday and Sunday, at 8 pm.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 20:25 IST