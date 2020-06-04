e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Parul Chauhan: Actors will have to be mentally prepared to work in a much less budget

Parul Chauhan: Actors will have to be mentally prepared to work in a much less budget

The actor says it is going to be more tough for actors, whose shows have come to an end abruptly

tv Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:22 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Parul Chauhan says the struggle is going to be double as actors will have to hunt for new projects
Actor Parul Chauhan says the struggle is going to be double as actors will have to hunt for new projects
         

It’s over two months since the lockdown was imposed in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, creating an environment of economic uncertainty. Actor Parul Chauhan says it is particulary going to be a challenge for people in the entertainment industry.

“It’s going to be more tough for actors, whose shows have come to an end abruptly. And the ones who used to work as extras in shows, might not get work as makers will stick to hiring limited cast for their show,” she explains.

After the lockdown gets over, the struggle is going to be double as actors will have to hunt for new projects. But when it comes to income, Chauhan feels that actors will have to compromise on money. “Actors will have to be mentally prepared to work in less budget. Not every actor will have work all the time to have a regular income to secure their future,” she says. 

Though actors have high maintenance lifestyle, the 32-year-old feels it is time to cut down on the leisure expenses, and “spend wisely and save to secure their future,” she adds.

While she feels lucky to be with her family at this time of crisis and not have faced any struggle, Chauhan is concerned for those people who are living on rent without the support of their family. “It’s expensive to stay on rent in Mumbai and then there are other expenses to meet like food, EMIs and other things,” she says.

The actor, who was in talks for an upcoming project, says there is no clarity whether it will take off. “The TV industry is suffering huge losses and it might take a year for it to recover. The channels and makers are going to cut down on their budget and there will be many changes in the deliverables. Everything will depend on the demand and supply now,” she says.

tags
top news
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
‘So sorry’: US envoy to India apologises over desecration of Gandhi statue
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test positive in state
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test positive in state
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
Will leave no stone unturned...: Javadekar on killing of pregnant elephant
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
Two Congress MLAs from Gujarat resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls
How German auto stimulus powers electric cars, may penalise SUVs
How German auto stimulus powers electric cars, may penalise SUVs
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
Watch: Australian PM Morrison speaks on ‘famous Modi hug’, samosas & khichdi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In