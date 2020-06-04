Parul Chauhan: Actors will have to be mentally prepared to work in a much less budget

tv

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:22 IST

It’s over two months since the lockdown was imposed in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, creating an environment of economic uncertainty. Actor Parul Chauhan says it is particulary going to be a challenge for people in the entertainment industry.

“It’s going to be more tough for actors, whose shows have come to an end abruptly. And the ones who used to work as extras in shows, might not get work as makers will stick to hiring limited cast for their show,” she explains.

After the lockdown gets over, the struggle is going to be double as actors will have to hunt for new projects. But when it comes to income, Chauhan feels that actors will have to compromise on money. “Actors will have to be mentally prepared to work in less budget. Not every actor will have work all the time to have a regular income to secure their future,” she says.

Though actors have high maintenance lifestyle, the 32-year-old feels it is time to cut down on the leisure expenses, and “spend wisely and save to secure their future,” she adds.

While she feels lucky to be with her family at this time of crisis and not have faced any struggle, Chauhan is concerned for those people who are living on rent without the support of their family. “It’s expensive to stay on rent in Mumbai and then there are other expenses to meet like food, EMIs and other things,” she says.

The actor, who was in talks for an upcoming project, says there is no clarity whether it will take off. “The TV industry is suffering huge losses and it might take a year for it to recover. The channels and makers are going to cut down on their budget and there will be many changes in the deliverables. Everything will depend on the demand and supply now,” she says.