e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Robert Downey Jr, wife Susan to produce Sweet Tooth series for Netflix

Robert Downey Jr, wife Susan to produce Sweet Tooth series for Netflix

Actor Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan are set to produce a Sweet Tooth series for Netflix.

tv Updated: May 13, 2020 14:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan run the production company Team Downey.
Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan run the production company Team Downey.
         

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan are set to produce a Sweet Tooth series for Netflix. The streamer has given an eight-episode series order for the live-action drama series based on the comic book series created by Jeff Lemire.

Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz will pen the script, executive produce and serve as co-showrunners. Mickle will helm the series.

 

Described as a "broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure", the story is about Gus, a part deer, part boy, who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. "He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins," the official plotline of the series read.

Also read: Did you know that Robert Downey Jr was originally offered George Clooney’s role in Gravity? Disagreements forced him to drop out

The show will feature Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte, with veteran actor James Brolin serving as the narrator.

The project will be produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television. Evan Moore will produce for Team Downey.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
‘He’s unbelievable’: Former Pak batsman says Kohli is ‘best across formats’
‘He’s unbelievable’: Former Pak batsman says Kohli is ‘best across formats’
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Indian auto sector seeks special package to rescue industry from Covid-19 crisis
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In