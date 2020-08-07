e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Sambhavna Seth says she is sad for Anupama Pathak: ‘A person thinks more negative things when he is alone’

Sambhavna Seth says she is sad for Anupama Pathak: ‘A person thinks more negative things when he is alone’

Bhojpuri actor Sambhavna Seth shared her thoughts as she responded to the sad demise of industry colleague, actor Anupama Pathak.

tv Updated: Aug 07, 2020 16:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sambhavna Seth has shared everyone should reach out as loneliness leads to negative thoughts.
Sambhavna Seth has shared everyone should reach out as loneliness leads to negative thoughts.
         

Actor Sambhavna Seth has responded to the untimely death of her industry colleague Anupama Pathak who was found dead recently and is suspected to have died by suicide. She said it is not right to judge people as one never knows what he or she is going through to take such an extreme step.

Sambhavna told ETimes in an interview, “I feel very sad for Anupama Pathak. During this lockdown, we all should take the support of each other and don’t be alone. A person thinks more negative things when he is alone, so support each other at this time. It is very sad and many people are also facing problems because of the lack of money during this time.”

She added, “We say one should not commit suicide but we don’t know how much pressure that person is facing in life. Several problems are difficult to handle and we cannot even measure. If a person decides to suicide then definitely he or she is going through a very big problem and we cannot just comment that one should not do suicide.”

Also read: Ekta Kapoor shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s first-ever scene from debut show, watch his dramatic entry

Anupama was found dead at her Dahisar residence and media reports claimed that she died on August 2. She had conducted a Facebook live (unverified account) on August 2 where she talked about reasons why one may kill oneself. She can be seen saying, “Jis ko aap apna khaas dost samajh ke share karenge, iss problem ki wajah se hum ye karne jaa rahe hain, woh usko seedha nahin le ke ulta lete hain. Woh yeh kehte hain ki ‘aap isme mujhe kyun bataa rahe ho? Mujhe kyun sunaa rahe ho? Mujhe kyun ghhaseet rahe ho? Main phans jaoonga agar kuch hua toh’. Woh log ek waqt ke liye yeh nahin sochte hai ke uske marne ke baad, wahi log duniya bhar mein dindora peeth hain (Those whom you consider close and you confide in them - that this is the issue for which I am planning to do this - they take it in a wrong way. They say ‘why are you telling me this? Why are you dragging me into this? I will be caught in this problem later’. For a moment, they don’t realise that after the person is gone, they will be the ones who will talk constantly.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
Kedarnath tragedy: Expert panel to find remains of 3,075 people missing since 2013 floods
Kedarnath tragedy: Expert panel to find remains of 3,075 people missing since 2013 floods
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki, says PM Modi
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki, says PM Modi
Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi top cop
Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi top cop
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In