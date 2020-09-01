Sanjeeda Shaikh wishes husband Amir Ali on birthday amid separation rumours: ‘Will always wish for your happiness’

tv

Actor Sanjeeda Sheikh has posted a birthday wish for her actor husband Amir Ali, even as gossip mills are abuzz about their marriage being in trouble. Sharing a picture in which Amir can be seen hugging a dog and laughing, Sanjeeda wrote on Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday Amir Ali...will always wish for your happiness.” Sanjeeda and Amir have been married for seven years and had a baby last year, via surrogacy. While they are reported to be living separately, there has been no official word on the separation.

Rumours of the favourite television couple rifting apart have been doing the rounds since January. Amir’s recent Instagram picture with their daughter further fuelled the rumours as he posted about the daughter’s first birthday and Sanjeeda was nowhere to be seen in the image or caption.

Sharing pictures of himself cuddling the young one, Aamir said his daughter has kept him strong during tough times. “Didn’t know how angels look like until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust,” he wrote.

Amir shared his birthday resolution for this year in a statement and said, “My birthday resolution this year is to get fitter and gear up to do more quality work. I have been away from work for a long time now, so I really want to make a good comeback with some quality oriented and interesting projects.I am really hoping to look forward to an exciting work year ahead, as well as taking on new challenges. I also wish for all the negative energy around us to just die away along with the pandemic, and hope for us all to be surrounded by positive energy very soon.”

